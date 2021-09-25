Krane Funds Advisors LLC Buys 73 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 5,084.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,987,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948,965 shares in the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 10,029.2% in the 1st quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 793,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,171,000 after acquiring an additional 785,283 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,825,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $310,586,000 after buying an additional 629,415 shares in the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth $49,282,000. Finally, Cbre Clarion Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 1,303,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,288,000 after buying an additional 423,902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CPT traded down $1.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $149.75. The company had a trading volume of 399,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,258. The company has a fifty day moving average of $148.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.73. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $86.78 and a 12 month high of $154.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.97). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 3.50%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 67.76%.

CPT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays started coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.88.

In other Camden Property Trust news, COO H Malcolm Stewart sold 33,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $4,958,478.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 128,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,125,451.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa sold 2,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.83, for a total transaction of $407,056.23. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,804,451.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,208 shares of company stock valued at $12,826,682. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Profile

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

