Krane Funds Advisors LLC Has $1.19 Million Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Keel Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth $562,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 131.3% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $232.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.78.

UPS stock traded up $1.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $188.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,312,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,327,631. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $154.76 and a one year high of $219.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $195.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.01. The company has a market capitalization of $163.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 155.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.57%.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

Featured Article: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.