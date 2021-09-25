Krane Funds Advisors LLC Has $37.28 Million Stock Holdings in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,098,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 342,658 shares during the quarter. Kingsoft Cloud makes up 1.1% of Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kingsoft Cloud were worth $37,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Kingsoft Cloud during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 252.2% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 455.9% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 5,357 shares in the last quarter. 29.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KC stock traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.68. 772,334 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,609,312. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.35. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited has a one year low of $23.81 and a one year high of $74.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.96 and a beta of 1.80.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $336.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.16 million. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 10.68% and a negative return on equity of 10.07%. On average, research analysts expect that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

