Krane Funds Advisors LLC Increases Position in Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) by 39.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 593,919 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168,459 shares during the period. Baozun comprises 0.6% of Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Krane Funds Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.76% of Baozun worth $21,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Baozun by 2.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Baozun by 0.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 113,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,011,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Baozun by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,761 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in Baozun during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Baozun during the first quarter valued at $29,000. 57.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BZUN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Baozun in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Baozun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $42.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Baozun from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Baozun from $38.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.43.

BZUN stock traded down $1.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.68. 1,534,257 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 970,848. Baozun Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.60 and a 52 week high of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 4.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.06.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The technology company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Baozun had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 6.36%. Baozun’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Baozun Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.

