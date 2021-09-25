Krane Funds Advisors LLC Increases Position in Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 593,919 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 168,459 shares during the period. Baozun accounts for 0.6% of Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Krane Funds Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.76% of Baozun worth $21,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in Baozun during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Baozun during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Baozun during the first quarter valued at $48,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Baozun during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Baozun by 318.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. 57.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BZUN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Baozun in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. HSBC cut their target price on shares of Baozun from $38.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Baozun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Baozun from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.43.

BZUN stock traded down $1.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.68. 1,534,257 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 970,848. Baozun Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.60 and a 52 week high of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 4.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.06.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Baozun had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 6.36%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Baozun Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baozun Company Profile

Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.

