Krane Funds Advisors LLC Purchases 342,658 Shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,098,790 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 342,658 shares during the quarter. Kingsoft Cloud makes up 1.1% of Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kingsoft Cloud were worth $37,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,067,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,888,000 after buying an additional 2,423,734 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in Kingsoft Cloud during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,115,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 567.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,604,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,095,000 after buying an additional 1,364,155 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 337.3% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,235,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,590,000 after buying an additional 953,227 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,869,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,146,000 after buying an additional 436,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of Kingsoft Cloud stock traded down $1.34 on Friday, hitting $29.68. The stock had a trading volume of 772,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,609,312. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.69 and a 200 day moving average of $36.35. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $23.81 and a twelve month high of $74.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.96 and a beta of 1.80.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.10). Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 10.68% and a negative return on equity of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $336.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.16 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

