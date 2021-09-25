Krane Funds Advisors LLC Takes $5.51 Million Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,509,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SEDG. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 9.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 11.0% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 110,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $468,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on SEDG shares. Susquehanna boosted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $314.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $322.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, initiated coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.13.

NASDAQ SEDG traded down $8.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $275.36. 396,154 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 909,571. The company has a 50 day moving average of $275.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $264.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.10 and a 52-week high of $377.00. The firm has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.84, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.95.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.49. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $480.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. SolarEdge Technologies’s revenue was up 44.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Marcel Gani sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.78, for a total transaction of $291,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.04, for a total value of $2,730,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,000 shares of company stock worth $9,291,356. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

Read More: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG).

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.