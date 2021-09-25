Kuende (KUE) Price Tops $0.0007 on Exchanges

Kuende (CURRENCY:KUE) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 25th. One Kuende coin can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kuende has a total market capitalization of $635,604.64 and $9.00 worth of Kuende was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Kuende has traded 18.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002353 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.87 or 0.00053785 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002355 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.67 or 0.00121518 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00011975 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00043403 BTC.

Kuende Coin Profile

KUE is a coin. Kuende’s total supply is 3,013,984,637 coins and its circulating supply is 893,470,233 coins. Kuende’s official Twitter account is @kuende_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Kuende is medium.com/kuende . Kuende’s official website is kuende.com . The Reddit community for Kuende is /r/kuende and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kuende is a blockchain-based social media ecosystem that mixes real-world games with online features to provide help to the preservation of the real-life interaction. The Kuende base is the real world challenges that involve physical socialization, entertainment, personal development, and Philanthropic games. The real-world challenges are available at the Kuende platform where users can choose to participate in the different challenges. The KUE token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 utility token used as a payment method and reward within the Kuende network. “

Buying and Selling Kuende

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuende directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kuende should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kuende using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

