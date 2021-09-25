Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.000-$6.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.50 billion-$1.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.50 billion.Kulicke and Soffa Industries also updated its FY21 guidance to $6.00 EPS.

KLIC opened at $65.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.77. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 1-year low of $21.86 and a 1-year high of $75.29.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $424.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 20.60%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.95%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KLIC. B. Riley upped their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $64.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kulicke and Soffa Industries presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $86.00.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Stephen Ray Drake sold 1,199 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total value of $89,577.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,930 shares in the company, valued at $966,000.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 397,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,016 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.64% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $24,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 90.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through the Capital Equipment and APS segments. The Capital Equipment segment consists of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

