L & S Advisors Inc Has $683,000 Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

L & S Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,871 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,467 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter worth approximately $237,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 137.9% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 157 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 17.2% during the first quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 33.3% during the first quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 16,418 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,846,000 after buying an additional 4,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth approximately $235,000. 73.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $358.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $360.75 and its 200-day moving average is $368.01. The stock has a market cap of $353.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $281.20 and a twelve month high of $401.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 27.37%.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.90, for a total transaction of $28,347,716.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total transaction of $1,216,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 114,646 shares in the company, valued at $43,582,676.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 875,977 shares of company stock worth $330,025,910. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $428.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $418.48.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

