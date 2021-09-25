Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Bought by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 1.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 540 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $20,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 77.9% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 410,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $244,165,000 after acquiring an additional 179,622 shares during the last quarter. Scge Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,286,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,494,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 9.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,232,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $733,585,000 after purchasing an additional 104,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1,672.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 96,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,335,000 after purchasing an additional 102,446 shares during the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $2,678,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.79, for a total value of $301,895.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LRCX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas cut Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Mizuho increased their price target on Lam Research from $705.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group cut their price target on Lam Research from $780.00 to $715.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered Lam Research from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $750.00 to $690.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $702.83.

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $612.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $322.00 and a 52 week high of $673.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $608.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $612.92.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 70.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.09%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

