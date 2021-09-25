Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) rose 5.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $27.83 and last traded at $27.67. Approximately 6,868 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 593,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.28.

LNTH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Sunday, September 19th.

Get Lantheus alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -65.78, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.92.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 3.51% and a negative net margin of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $101.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.60 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total value of $31,621.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 67,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,763.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the first quarter worth $13,880,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lantheus by 10.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,175,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,111,000 after acquiring an additional 110,116 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Lantheus by 30.2% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Lantheus by 21.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,749,643 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,357,000 after acquiring an additional 314,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Lantheus by 12.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 83,713 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 9,547 shares during the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes, and assist clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

Featured Article: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.