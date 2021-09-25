Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LEGAL & GENERAL is a leading UK risk, savings and investment group. Legal & General today provides life assurance and other financial protection products, annuities and long-term savings products including ISA’s and pensions. With over £250 billion in funds under management, it is also the largest investor for UK pension funds. Legal & General has over 5.5 million UK customers. Their products are sold through over thirty bank and building society relationships, through Independent Financial Advisers and also directly to customers. Legal & General Assurance Society Limited, their principal operating company, is one of Europe’s top rated life companies for financial strength, with an AA+ rating from Standard & Poor’s and Aa1 from Moody’s. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Legal & General Group from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LGGNY opened at $19.41 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 6.10 and a quick ratio of 6.10. Legal & General Group has a 1 year low of $11.19 and a 1 year high of $20.48.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.2553 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.42%. Legal & General Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.51%.

About Legal & General Group

Legal & General Group Plc engages in the provision of risk, savings and investment management products and services. It operates through the following segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR); Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM); Legal & General Capital (LGC); and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

