Leon’s Furniture (OTCMKTS:LEFUF) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Shares of Leon’s Furniture Limited (OTCMKTS:LEFUF) were up 5.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $18.85 and last traded at $18.85. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.84.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.88.

Leon’s Furniture Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LEFUF)

Leon’s Furniture Ltd. engages in the retail of home furniture, appliances, electronics and mattresses. The firm’s retail banners consists of Leon’s, The Brick, Brick Outlet and The Brick Mattress Store. It offers sofas, king beds, tables, chairs, full beds, sofa tables, pillows, bed frames, sheets, mirrors, rugs, lamps and cooktops.

