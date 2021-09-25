Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $80.86 Million

Analysts expect Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) to announce sales of $80.86 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lexington Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $82.41 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $79.30 million. Lexington Realty Trust posted sales of $84.51 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will report full year sales of $335.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $330.10 million to $340.99 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $349.42 million, with estimates ranging from $342.00 million to $356.83 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Lexington Realty Trust.

Get Lexington Realty Trust alerts:

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 76.04% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The business had revenue of $81.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

LXP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lexington Realty Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE LXP traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.87. 1,460,437 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,003,727. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Lexington Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $14.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.108 dividend. This is a boost from Lexington Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.58%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LXP. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Lexington Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 99.8% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 64.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Lexington Realty Trust Company Profile

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: What is the quiet period?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lexington Realty Trust (LXP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lexington Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexington Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.