LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Now Covered by UBS Group

Analysts at UBS Group began coverage on shares of LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target on the health services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.07% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on LHCG. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on LHC Group from $255.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Cowen initiated coverage on LHC Group in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $209.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price target on LHC Group from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on LHC Group from $260.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays downgraded LHC Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LHC Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.22.

Shares of LHCG stock opened at $160.27 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $185.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.97, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36. LHC Group has a fifty-two week low of $157.27 and a fifty-two week high of $236.81.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.07. LHC Group had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 5.49%. The company had revenue of $545.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LHC Group will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in LHC Group by 27,473.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 280,424 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $56,158,000 after acquiring an additional 279,407 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in LHC Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,828,526 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $923,261,000 after acquiring an additional 101,511 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in LHC Group by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 362,860 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $69,382,000 after acquiring an additional 87,246 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in LHC Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,756,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in LHC Group by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 375,565 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $75,211,000 after acquiring an additional 64,800 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

