LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Now Covered by UBS Group

Analysts at UBS Group began coverage on shares of LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target on the health services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.07% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also commented on LHCG. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on LHC Group from $255.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Cowen initiated coverage on LHC Group in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $209.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price target on LHC Group from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on LHC Group from $260.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays downgraded LHC Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LHC Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.22.
Shares of LHCG stock opened at $160.27 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $185.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.97, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36. LHC Group has a fifty-two week low of $157.27 and a fifty-two week high of $236.81.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in LHC Group by 27,473.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 280,424 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $56,158,000 after acquiring an additional 279,407 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in LHC Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,828,526 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $923,261,000 after acquiring an additional 101,511 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in LHC Group by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 362,860 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $69,382,000 after acquiring an additional 87,246 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in LHC Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,756,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in LHC Group by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 375,565 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $75,211,000 after acquiring an additional 64,800 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
LHC Group Company Profile
LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.
