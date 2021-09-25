Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE:LICY) Receives $13.83 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE:LICY) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.83.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LICY. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Li-Cycle in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Li-Cycle in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Li-Cycle in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Li-Cycle in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Li-Cycle in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

Shares of LICY opened at $10.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Li-Cycle has a 1-year low of $7.69 and a 1-year high of $15.74.

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($2.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.42) by ($0.46). Equities analysts forecast that Li-Cycle will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Li-Cycle Company Profile

Peridot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Peridot Acquisition Corp. is based in Houston, Texas.

