Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Shares Sold by Diligent Investors LLC

Diligent Investors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aristeia Capital LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 907.8% in the 1st quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 3,799,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,509,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422,591 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,988,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,850 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,274,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,454,000 after purchasing an additional 512,743 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 1,474.4% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 471,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,794,000 after purchasing an additional 441,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 2,289.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 435,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,360,000 after purchasing an additional 417,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

LBRDK opened at $175.68 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $182.17 and its 200-day moving average is $168.56. The stock has a market cap of $31.94 billion, a PE ratio of 73.51 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Liberty Broadband Co. has a twelve month low of $135.52 and a twelve month high of $194.05.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LBRDK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Liberty Broadband from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. raised their target price on Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Liberty Broadband from $226.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Liberty Broadband from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.67.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

