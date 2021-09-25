Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Sets New 52-Week High at $29.74

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $29.74 and last traded at $29.73, with a volume of 39734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.49.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LBTYA shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $28.30 to $36.40 in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Liberty Global from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Liberty Global in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Liberty Global in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.40 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.54.

The company has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a PE ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.12.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 79.83%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Liberty Global plc will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Liberty Global news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 43,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total transaction of $1,244,870.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,785 shares in the company, valued at $2,550,793.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Foundation Advisors raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 61.3% in the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 52,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Liberty Global in the first quarter valued at $1,967,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Liberty Global by 108.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 442,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,351,000 after buying an additional 230,014 shares in the last quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Liberty Global by 6.0% in the first quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,678,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,721,000 after buying an additional 320,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Liberty Global in the second quarter valued at $5,272,000. Institutional investors own 26.28% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

