Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Sets New 52-Week High at $29.74

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $29.74 and last traded at $29.73, with a volume of 39734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.49.
Several equities research analysts have commented on LBTYA shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $28.30 to $36.40 in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Liberty Global from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Liberty Global in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Liberty Global in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.40 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.54.
The company has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a PE ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.12.
In other Liberty Global news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 43,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total transaction of $1,244,870.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,785 shares in the company, valued at $2,550,793.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.41% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Foundation Advisors raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 61.3% in the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 52,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Liberty Global in the first quarter valued at $1,967,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Liberty Global by 108.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 442,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,351,000 after buying an additional 230,014 shares in the last quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Liberty Global by 6.0% in the first quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,678,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,721,000 after buying an additional 320,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Liberty Global in the second quarter valued at $5,272,000. Institutional investors own 26.28% of the company’s stock.
Liberty Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:LBTYA)
Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.
