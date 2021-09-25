Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) PT Raised to $180.00

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) had its price target raised by Barclays from $174.00 to $180.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $211.40.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LGND opened at $139.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.14. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $78.26 and a 1-year high of $219.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $122.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a current ratio of 7.83.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.48. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $84.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, COO Matthew W. Foehr sold 8,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $969,482.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 173,195 shares in the company, valued at $18,994,295.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LGND. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,622 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,641,000 after purchasing an additional 5,107 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 21,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $5,612,000. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 1,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 38,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.

Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.