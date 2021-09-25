LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.30.

Several equities analysts have commented on RAMP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on LiveRamp in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut LiveRamp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on LiveRamp in a report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Friday, August 6th.

NYSE RAMP opened at $48.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.79 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.46. LiveRamp has a fifty-two week low of $38.50 and a fifty-two week high of $87.38.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $119.04 million for the quarter. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 5.81% and a negative net margin of 11.06%. On average, research analysts expect that LiveRamp will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LiveRamp in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 970.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of LiveRamp in the first quarter valued at about $90,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 16.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in shares of LiveRamp in the second quarter valued at about $124,000. Institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

