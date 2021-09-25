LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on RAMP. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $93.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $100.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of LiveRamp from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LiveRamp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $79.30.

Get LiveRamp alerts:

LiveRamp stock opened at $48.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.79 and a beta of 1.17. LiveRamp has a fifty-two week low of $38.50 and a fifty-two week high of $87.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.46.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $119.04 million for the quarter. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 11.06% and a negative return on equity of 5.81%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LiveRamp will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in LiveRamp during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 970.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LiveRamp during the first quarter worth about $90,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 16.8% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of LiveRamp during the second quarter worth about $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

Featured Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.