Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) Insider Buys £81,185.29 in Stock

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) insider William Chalmers purchased 188,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 43 ($0.56) per share, for a total transaction of £81,185.29 ($106,069.10).

LLOY stock opened at GBX 45.43 ($0.59) on Friday. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 24.55 ($0.32) and a twelve month high of GBX 50.56 ($0.66). The company has a market capitalization of £32.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 44.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 79.59.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a dividend of GBX 0.67 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is an increase from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous dividend of $0.57. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.09%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LLOY. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 51 ($0.67) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 56 ($0.73) to GBX 57 ($0.74) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 48 ($0.63) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 55 ($0.72) to GBX 60 ($0.78) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 52.75 ($0.69).

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

