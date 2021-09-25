LOCGame Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $351,767.00 (LOCG)

LOCGame (CURRENCY:LOCG) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. LOCGame has a total market capitalization of $4.10 million and $351,767.00 worth of LOCGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, LOCGame has traded 34.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One LOCGame coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000252 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002350 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.09 or 0.00070639 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.07 or 0.00105827 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.40 or 0.00141823 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,476.70 or 0.99732045 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,864.87 or 0.06726492 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $325.84 or 0.00765038 BTC.

LOCGame’s total supply is 148,053,144 coins and its circulating supply is 38,169,456 coins. LOCGame’s official Twitter account is @LOCgameio . The Reddit community for LOCGame is https://reddit.com/r/LOCGame

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LOCGame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LOCGame should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LOCGame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

