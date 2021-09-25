Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) Shares Purchased by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,948 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lumber Liquidators were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LL. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Lumber Liquidators by 3,292.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,866 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Lumber Liquidators in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Lumber Liquidators by 51.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,040 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Lumber Liquidators by 42.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,748 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Lumber Liquidators by 11.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. 76.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lumber Liquidators alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Lumber Liquidators from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.80.

In other news, Director Douglas T. Moore sold 10,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $221,151.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,533.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Joseph M. Nowicki purchased 5,033 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.85 per share, for a total transaction of $99,905.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 2.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LL opened at $18.79 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.16. Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.45 and a 12-month high of $35.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $546.45 million, a PE ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 2.52.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. Lumber Liquidators had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $301.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Lumber Liquidators Company Profile

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc operates as a multi channel specialty retailer of hardwood flooring and hardwood flooring enhancements and accessories in the United States. The firm offers exotic and domestic hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminate, vinyl plank, bamboo and cork direct to the consumer.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Lumber Liquidators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumber Liquidators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.