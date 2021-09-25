Mackenzie Financial Corp Boosts Holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,434 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,776 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $17,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZM. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 3.8% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 32.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 383,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,616,000 after purchasing an additional 93,861 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter valued at $26,318,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 25.4% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 8,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter valued at $1,008,000. 46.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.92, for a total value of $4,342,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 9,531 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.30, for a total value of $3,662,763.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 226,992 shares of company stock worth $81,242,297 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ZM shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $380.00 to $304.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $398.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $464.00 to $369.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $399.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $272.36 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $267.19 and a 1 year high of $588.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of -1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $332.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $336.50.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.20. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 29.83% and a net margin of 27.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $990.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

