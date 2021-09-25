Mackenzie Financial Corp Grows Stake in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 579,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,000 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in ABB were worth $21,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABB. Capital International Investors increased its stake in ABB by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,218,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $553,930,000 after purchasing an additional 4,949,192 shares in the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet grew its holdings in ABB by 104.0% during the 2nd quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 1,850,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,909,000 after buying an additional 943,701 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ABB by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,824,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $571,879,000 after buying an additional 845,430 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ABB by 166,521.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 731,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,288,000 after buying an additional 731,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in ABB during the 1st quarter valued at $19,814,000. 4.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ABB from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of ABB to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 37 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.88.

Shares of NYSE:ABB opened at $34.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. ABB Ltd has a 52-week low of $24.07 and a 52-week high of $38.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.41. The company has a market capitalization of $71.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.04.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.25 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 20.29%. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ABB Ltd will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

ABB Profile

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

