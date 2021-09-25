Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $20.09 Million Stock Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 129.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 71,857 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,528 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $20,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DOCU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in DocuSign by 19.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,473,000 after purchasing an additional 61,824 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in DocuSign by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 193,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,086,000 after purchasing an additional 5,105 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in DocuSign by 21.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 178,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,090,000 after purchasing an additional 31,587 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in DocuSign by 12.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in DocuSign by 15.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the period. 75.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DocuSign alerts:

Shares of DOCU opened at $272.37 on Friday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.49 and a 1 year high of $314.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $291.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.11. The firm has a market cap of $53.58 billion, a PE ratio of -316.71 and a beta of 0.84.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 23.08% and a negative net margin of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $511.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.55, for a total value of $3,831,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 6,387 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.44, for a total value of $1,765,622.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,931 shares of company stock valued at $27,725,426 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on DOCU. Wedbush raised their price objective on DocuSign from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Wolfe Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of DocuSign from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.20.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.