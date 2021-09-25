Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases 53,048 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 257,257 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,048 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in General Mills were worth $15,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in General Mills in the first quarter worth about $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in General Mills by 77.1% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in General Mills in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in General Mills in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in General Mills in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $60.54 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.41. The firm has a market cap of $36.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.96 and a 52 week high of $64.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.91%. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.83%.

In related news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $1,548,088.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 105,647 shares in the company, valued at $6,209,930.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on GIS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of General Mills from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.38.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

