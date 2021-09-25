Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases 55,230 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 129.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 98,001 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,230 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $22,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in Constellation Brands by 285.7% in the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in Constellation Brands by 172.4% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 187.6% in the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. 70.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.39.

Shares of STZ stock opened at $212.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $216.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.46. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.63 and a 12-month high of $244.75. The firm has a market cap of $40.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.33%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

