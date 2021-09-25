Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $19.00 target price on the savings and loans company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Malvern Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Malvern Federal Savings Bank. Malvern Federal Savings Bank is a federally-chartered, FDIC-insured savings bank engaged in attracting deposits from the general public and using those funds to invest in loans and investment securities. Malvern Bancorp, Inc., formerly known as Malvern Federal Bancorp, Inc., is headquartered in Paoli, Pennsylvania. “

Separately, TheStreet cut Malvern Bancorp from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

MLVF opened at $16.68 on Wednesday. Malvern Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.67 and a 12 month high of $19.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.48.

Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The savings and loans company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Malvern Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 18.94%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Malvern Bancorp will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PL Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 753,961 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $14,039,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 657,699 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $12,135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,978 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,792 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 270,094 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,983,000 after acquiring an additional 18,206 shares in the last quarter. 49.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Malvern Bancorp

Malvern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the business of attracting deposits from the general public and originating residential and commercial mortgage loans, consumer loans, and other loans. Its principal sources of funds are deposits, repayments of loans and investment securities, maturities of investments and interest bearing deposits.

