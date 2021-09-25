Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN) Insider Sells $10,872.00 in Stock

Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN) insider Christopher Pickett Briley sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $10,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE MN opened at $9.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $169.61 million, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 3.12. Manning & Napier, Inc. has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $10.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.13.

Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $36.08 million for the quarter. Manning & Napier had a return on equity of 30.23% and a net margin of 13.82%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Manning & Napier from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Manning & Napier by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 768,903 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,051,000 after buying an additional 196,801 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in Manning & Napier in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co boosted its position in Manning & Napier by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 70,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 20,062 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Manning & Napier by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 708,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,575,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Manning & Napier by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 15,438 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.49% of the company’s stock.

About Manning & Napier

Manning & Napier, Inc engages in the provision of investment advisory servcies. The firm offers a broad range of financial solutions and investment strategies, including wealth management services. It provides investment management services to separately managed accounts, mutual funds, and collective investment trust funds.

