Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) Price Target Increased to C$4.50 by Analysts at CIBC

Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) had its price objective increased by CIBC from C$3.75 to C$4.50 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Beacon Securities lowered Marathon Gold to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Marathon Gold from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Marathon Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4.05.

Shares of OTCMKTS MGDPF opened at $2.45 on Friday. Marathon Gold has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $3.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.37.

Marathon Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal prospects. It focuses on Valentine Gold Project located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company was founded on December 3, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

