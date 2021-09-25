Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.18 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to post earnings per share of $2.18 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Mastercard’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.24. Mastercard posted earnings of $1.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 36.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Mastercard will report full year earnings of $8.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.86 to $8.36. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $10.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.00 to $11.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Mastercard.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MA. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Mastercard from $444.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $482.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.48.

In other Mastercard news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 15,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.80, for a total transaction of $5,787,017.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 129,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,291,894.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 7,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total value of $3,020,921.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,831,734.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 875,977 shares of company stock valued at $330,025,910 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter worth about $237,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 137.9% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 157 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 17.2% during the first quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 33.3% during the first quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 16,418 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,846,000 after purchasing an additional 4,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard stock traded up $4.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $358.16. The stock had a trading volume of 3,304,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,782,149. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $360.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $368.01. The company has a market capitalization of $353.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.74, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16. Mastercard has a one year low of $281.20 and a one year high of $401.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.37%.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

