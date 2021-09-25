Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $76.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.93% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Materion Corporation, formerly known as Brush Engineered Materials Inc., through its wholly-owned subsidiaries is engaged in the production and supply of high-performance engineered materials in the United States and internationally. Products offered by the Company comprise precious and non-precious specialty metals, inorganic chemicals and powders, specialty coatings, specialty engineered beryllium alloys, beryllium and beryllium composites, and engineered clad and plated metal systems. Materion Corporation is headquartered in Mayfield Heights, Ohio. “

Separately, KeyCorp upped their price target on Materion from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th.

NYSE:MTRN opened at $68.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.44. Materion has a 1-year low of $49.51 and a 1-year high of $80.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.66.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $371.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.65 million. Materion had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 3.64%. Materion’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Materion will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTRN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Materion by 133.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 9,821 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Materion by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Materion by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Materion by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after acquiring an additional 12,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Materion by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,791,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllium ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.

