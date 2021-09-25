Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Matinas BioPharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on enabling the delivery of life-changing medicines using its LNC platform technology. The Company’s proprietary, disruptive technology utilizes lipid nano-crystals which can encapsulate small molecule drugs, oligonucleotides, vaccines, peptides, proteins and other medicines potentially making them safer, more tolerable, less toxic and orally bioavailable. The Company’s lead anti-fungal product candidate, MAT2203, utilizes its proprietary lipid nano-crystal formulation technology for the safe and effective delivery of the broad-spectrum fungicidal agent, amphotericin B. Based on the positive patient clinical data reported in 2017, Matinas is preparing for a potential Phase 2 pivotal trial of MAT2203 for prevention of invasive fungal infections in patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2.88.

Matinas BioPharma stock opened at $1.51 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.11. Matinas BioPharma has a 12 month low of $0.67 and a 12 month high of $2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $324.26 million, a P/E ratio of -13.73 and a beta of 2.64.

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts expect that Matinas BioPharma will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTNB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Matinas BioPharma by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,872,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,100,000 after buying an additional 20,613 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 52.3% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 81,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 27,830 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matinas BioPharma during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matinas BioPharma during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 16.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 321,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 46,628 shares in the last quarter. 17.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

