Maurizio Baratta Sells 897 Shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Stock

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 897 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total transaction of $220,670.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Maurizio Baratta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 6th, Maurizio Baratta sold 547 shares of Coupa Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.98, for a total transaction of $145,491.06.

On Monday, June 28th, Maurizio Baratta sold 164 shares of Coupa Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.67, for a total transaction of $42,421.88.

Shares of Coupa Software stock opened at $248.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $231.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.51. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 1 year low of $203.51 and a 1 year high of $377.04. The stock has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a PE ratio of -57.06 and a beta of 1.44.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.32. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a negative return on equity of 17.63%. The firm had revenue of $179.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Coupa Software in the second quarter valued at $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Coupa Software in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Coupa Software by 175.0% in the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Saban Cheryl purchased a new position in Coupa Software in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Coupa Software by 39.2% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on COUP shares. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $386.00 to $326.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $381.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.18.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

