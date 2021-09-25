McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

MCFE has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on McAfee from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. UBS Group began coverage on McAfee in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut McAfee from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on McAfee from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McAfee presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.54.

Shares of McAfee stock opened at $22.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion and a P/E ratio of -65.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.56. McAfee has a 12-month low of $14.80 and a 12-month high of $32.83.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $467.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.98 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that McAfee will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. McAfee’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.85%.

In other news, insider Venkat Bhamidipati sold 29,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $643,267.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 6,473,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $140,538,382.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,168,402 shares of company stock valued at $351,016,007 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCFE. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in McAfee by 64,071.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,339,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335,394 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in McAfee by 76.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,159,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233,809 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG bought a new position in McAfee in the first quarter valued at about $26,387,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in McAfee by 34.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,901,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in McAfee by 36.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,253,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,146,000 after acquiring an additional 597,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

McAfee Company Profile

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

