McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Reaches New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $247.31 and last traded at $246.30, with a volume of 8394 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $244.78.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $1.38 dividend. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.29%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on McDonald’s from $272.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.72.

The company has a market capitalization of $184.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $239.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.65.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 83.98% and a net margin of 31.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total transaction of $11,621,591.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,483 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,603.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total value of $606,920.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,384 shares in the company, valued at $823,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter worth $30,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter worth $35,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 175.4% during the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile (NYSE:MCD)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

