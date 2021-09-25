McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SDY. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 13,240.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 8,606 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2,210.0% during the 1st quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 11,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 11,050 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY opened at $119.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.49. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $89.53 and a 52 week high of $128.90.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

