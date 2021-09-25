Mechanical Technology (OTCMKTS:MKTY) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $8.50

Mechanical Technology, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:MKTY)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.50 and traded as low as $8.03. Mechanical Technology shares last traded at $8.40, with a volume of 151,885 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.51.

Get Mechanical Technology alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKTY. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mechanical Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $292,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mechanical Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Mechanical Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $3,009,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mechanical Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Mechanical Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mechanical Technology, Inc through its subsidiaries engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of test and measurement instruments and systems that use an array of technologies to solve complex, real world applications in numerous industries including manufacturing, electronics, semiconductor, solar, commercial and military aviation, automotive, and data storage.

Read More: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Mechanical Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mechanical Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.