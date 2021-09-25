MedAvail Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:MDVL)

MedAvail Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:MDVL) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 4,852 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,170% compared to the typical daily volume of 382 call options.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDVL. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in MedAvail in the first quarter worth $7,205,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of MedAvail by 121.7% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 116,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after buying an additional 64,091 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of MedAvail during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MedAvail during the first quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of MedAvail by 21.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 3,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

MDVL stock opened at $3.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.39. MedAvail has a twelve month low of $2.82 and a twelve month high of $20.79. The firm has a market cap of $104.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.11.

MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.03). MedAvail had a negative return on equity of 77.27% and a negative net margin of 259.56%. The business had revenue of $5.03 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that MedAvail will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

MDVL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Lake Street Capital lowered MedAvail from a “buy” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen decreased their price target on MedAvail from $20.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MedAvail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd.

About MedAvail

MedAvail Holdings, Inc is a technology-enabled pharmacy company. It provides turnkey in-clinic pharmacy services through its proprietary robotic dispensing platform, the MedAvail MedCenter, and home delivery operations, to Medicare clinics. The firm helps patients to optimize drug adherence, resulting in better health outcomes.

