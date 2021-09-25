MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.29

MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.29 and traded as low as $3.45. MediWound shares last traded at $3.46, with a volume of 155,728 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Aegis lowered their target price on shares of MediWound from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of MediWound from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of MediWound in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MediWound from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.28. The company has a market cap of $95.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 1.54.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). MediWound had a negative return on equity of 171.14% and a negative net margin of 38.43%. On average, research analysts anticipate that MediWound Ltd. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of MediWound by 6.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 692,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,720,000 after purchasing an additional 44,227 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in MediWound by 7.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 271,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 19,189 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in MediWound during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of MediWound by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 331,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 66,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of MediWound in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $242,000. 13.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MediWound Company Profile (NASDAQ:MDWD)

MediWound Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company engaging in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products to address needs in the fields of severe burns, chronic wounds, and other hard-to-heal wounds. Its product is NexoBrid. The company was founded by Lior Rosenberg and Marian Gorecki in 2001 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

