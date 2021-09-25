MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.29

MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.29 and traded as low as $3.45. MediWound shares last traded at $3.46, with a volume of 155,728 shares.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Aegis lowered their target price on shares of MediWound from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of MediWound from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of MediWound in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MediWound from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.28. The company has a market cap of $95.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 1.54.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of MediWound by 6.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 692,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,720,000 after purchasing an additional 44,227 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in MediWound by 7.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 271,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 19,189 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in MediWound during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of MediWound by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 331,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 66,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of MediWound in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $242,000. 13.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
MediWound Company Profile (NASDAQ:MDWD)
MediWound Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company engaging in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products to address needs in the fields of severe burns, chronic wounds, and other hard-to-heal wounds. Its product is NexoBrid. The company was founded by Lior Rosenberg and Marian Gorecki in 2001 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.
