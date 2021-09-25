Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mercantile Bank Corporation serves businesses and consumers across Grand Rapids and Kent County with a full range of mortgage, lending, deposit and checking products and services in a friendly, hometown banking environment. “

Get Mercantile Bank alerts:

NASDAQ MBWM opened at $31.27 on Wednesday. Mercantile Bank has a 52-week low of $17.17 and a 52-week high of $34.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $496.97 million, a PE ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.14.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.34. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 28.63% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $45.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.40 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Mercantile Bank will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.17%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 4.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 2.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 60.8% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mercantile Bank in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 14.7% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 8,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

About Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, credit and debit cards, mobile and Internet banking, business loans, mobile wallet, health savings account, and treasury management services. The company was founded on July 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mercantile Bank (MBWM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mercantile Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercantile Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.