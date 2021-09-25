Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Grows Stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned 0.06% of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF worth $664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PKW. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 72,700.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 585.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proequities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 210.5% in the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ PKW opened at $92.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.46 and its 200 day moving average is $89.56. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.07 and a fifty-two week high of $95.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.127 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

