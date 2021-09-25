Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 1,517 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 66.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,807 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,444,270 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,625,549,000 after purchasing an additional 536,478 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Expedia Group by 1,400.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,597,728 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $619,241,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357,964 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Expedia Group by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,401,784 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $412,311,000 after acquiring an additional 99,332 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Expedia Group by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,912,999 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $329,265,000 after acquiring an additional 321,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in Expedia Group by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,725,000 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $296,907,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXPE opened at $171.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.94 billion, a PE ratio of -16.16 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.90 and a 1 year high of $187.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.28.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The online travel company reported ($1.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 22.92% and a negative return on equity of 32.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on EXPE shares. TheStreet raised shares of Expedia Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Expedia Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $210.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.62.

In other news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $8,331,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 382,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,671,322.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.69, for a total transaction of $47,907.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 170,077 shares of company stock valued at $26,327,241. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

