Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 12,147 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,147 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Globe Life by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,351,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,344,000 after purchasing an additional 118,091 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Globe Life by 8,392.7% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,454,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425,502 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Globe Life by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,720,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,873,000 after acquiring an additional 48,826 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Globe Life by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,521,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,879,000 after acquiring an additional 182,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Globe Life by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,119,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,154,000 after acquiring an additional 20,502 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Globe Life alerts:

GL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.20.

In related news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.96, for a total value of $57,973.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,630,769.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Robert W. Ingram sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.38, for a total transaction of $131,463.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 8,350 shares of company stock worth $785,545 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GL stock opened at $88.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.24. Globe Life Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.87 and a 12 month high of $108.22.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.1975 per share. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st.

Globe Life Profile

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

See Also: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL).

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.