Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 251 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 1.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in WestRock were worth $711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of WestRock by 52.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,547,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,485,912,000 after buying an additional 9,777,300 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock in the second quarter worth $69,936,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of WestRock by 21.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,912,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $307,743,000 after buying an additional 1,038,148 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock in the first quarter worth $48,056,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of WestRock by 60.5% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,689,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,816,000 after buying an additional 636,511 shares in the last quarter. 82.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on WestRock from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on WestRock from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WestRock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.40.

NYSE WRK opened at $50.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.13. WestRock has a twelve month low of $32.58 and a twelve month high of $62.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.94, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.26.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that WestRock will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.78%.

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations.

