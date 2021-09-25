Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 648 Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 648 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Industrials ETF stock opened at $194.06 on Friday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 1-year low of $140.71 and a 1-year high of $204.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $196.53 and its 200 day moving average is $195.38.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

