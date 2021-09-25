Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Takes $678,000 Position in MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 54,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDXG. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 1,208.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,881,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,478 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 32.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,773,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,270,000 after purchasing an additional 430,086 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 1,280.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 282,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 262,066 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group in the second quarter valued at about $1,994,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group in the second quarter valued at about $1,575,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.83% of the company’s stock.

MDXG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of MiMedx Group from $20.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of MiMedx Group in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of MDXG stock opened at $6.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.05. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.30 and a 12 month high of $15.99. The company has a market capitalization of $699.69 million, a PE ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 1.65.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $68.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.77 million. MiMedx Group had a negative net margin of 31.30% and a negative return on equity of 1,262.51%. As a group, analysts anticipate that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MiMedx Group Profile

MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane; EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matri derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.

